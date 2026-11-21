We are only 16 games into the NBA season and that is hardly enough time to judge teams, let alone rookies and how they are going to project for the rest of their careers.

But dating back to the night of the 2026 NBA Draft, there have been questions from Atlanta Hawks fans about whether they made the right choice in the draft. Atlanta landed at No. 8 after falling in the lottery, and there seemed to be a consensus that the team would take either Houston point guard Kingston Flemings or Michigan center Aday Mara. Flemings was viewed as the more talented pick, as well as the safer choice, while Mara was seen as the player who fit what the Hawks needed in terms of rim protection and size, not to mention that he is a big man who can also pass the ball.

Obviously, the Hawks took Flemings and he has gotten off to a nice start in his NBA career, aside from the injury he is currently dealing with that has caused him to miss the last three games. He has already supplanted CJ McCollum in the starting lineup and if you wanted to, you could make an argument he is already the most talented passer on the team. Flemings is averaging 7.8 PPG and 4.1 APG (third amongst all rookies) and is shooting 51.4% from the field and 42.9% from three, though it is on low volume. He has a true shooting percentage of 59.4%, above league average.

But Mara has also gotten off to a hot start for the Thunder and has been thrust into a big role because of the injury to Chet Holmgren. Mara is averaging 10.0 PGG and 7.1 RPG, as well as 1.7 BPG, which is 7th in the NBA. He has played 100 more minutes than Flemings and had his best game of his young career last night, scoring 22 points against the Pelicans, pulling in 16 rebounds, and blocking two shots.

Flemings has the look of a potential All-Star point guard, but the Hawks biggest issue as a team right now is size and paint protection. Quin Snyder has found ways to work around that in different matchups, but there is a noticeable lack of rim protection. Atlanta is 26th in points in the paint allowed and 29th in the NBA in BLK%.

NBA executives take

This is not just a question mark that is being talked about amongst Hawks fans. In a recent ESPN intel piece, NBA analyst Tim McMahon shared this about Flemings and Mara:

"Several opposing scouts and executives have suggested the Hawks could end up regretting passing on Aday Mara with the No. 8 pick, considering the 7-3 big man's instant impact with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta's lack of size at the center position.

Mara, selected by the Thunder at No. 12 (via the Clippers, of course), worked to improve his physique between summer league and training camp. He had earned a regular role for the Thunder even before injuries thinned Oklahoma City's rotation.

Mara has a 9-foot-9 standing reach -- the second highest measured at the NBA draft combine -- and natural defensive instincts. He's already an outstanding rim protector, averaging 1.7 blocks in 21.9 minutes. Offensively, he's a lob threat with good touch in the paint and a crafty passer."

Buy or Sell?

Verdict: Sell

I am going to sell, mostly because it is still too early to say who is going to be the better player, but also because the Hawks could have other avenues to acquire a big man.

While Mara is making an impact on the Thunder, there are still questions about his floor spacing and the amount of minutes that he might be able to play on a nightly basis, especially in the playoffs. He would make an impact on the team, there is no doubt, but I think that Flemings has the look of an All-Star point guard.

The biggest argument that one could make in favor of Mara is that players of his size and potential on defense don't grow on trees, while it is a little bit easier to find playmaking guards. However, the Hawks would be in a real bind if they did not have Flemings, both now and in the future. They don't have real playmakers or shot creators at the guard position. As good as CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are, they are not exceptional passers.

At the end of the day, both players are going to make impacts on their teams, and it is far too early to judge them after 16 games. Both teams should be happy with how their rookies are progressing and we will see how the Hawks choose to address their size issue, perhaps towards the trade deadline or next offseason, adding more talent to put around Flemings and make this team a contender.

Sell for now. The Hawks should be perfectly happy with Flemings and his progression so far this season.