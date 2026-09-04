Which Player is going to be most critical for the Hawks Defensive Success Next Season?

After the All-Star Break, the Atlanta Hawks had one of the best defenses in the NBA. Was part of that the easy schedule they were playing down the stretch? Sure, but the pieces are in place for the Hawks to continue that momentum and perhaps be even better on that end of the court.

The Hawks have one of the game's premier perimeter defenders in Dyson Daniels, a very good defender in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and an underrated help defender in Onyeka Okongwu. Atlanta went out and traded for Lu Dort, also one of the game's best defenders, and Aaron Wiggins, a versatile wing with room to grow on defense.

But I think there is one player who will be central to the Hawks have a lot of success as a defensive team and that is star player Jalen Johnson.

Why Johnson will be so important

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of it had to do with the offensive load that Johnson had to carry for much of the season for the Hawks, but it can't be denied that Johnson was very subpar on the defensive end for Atlanta last season. Whether it was on help defense and prevent players from cutting to the basket or one-on-one defense against bigger wings, Johnson struggled and was out of position often as a defender.

With the help that the Hawks have gotten this offseason, their defense should be much better, but if Johnson can lock in on that end of the court, the Hawks could really become an elite defensive team.

Perhaps the biggest area of need on the Hawks roster is rim protection, but they are not likely to be that much better in 2026-2027. Onyeka Okongwu is a good defender, but not a rim protector, while Jock Landale is a shaky defender. Johnson is not a rim protector himself, but with so many strong perimeter defensive players, he could be used as more of a deterrent this season.

Having a lead guard like McCollum should also help keep Johnson locked in on that end of the floor because he won't have sky high usage rates this season. When Trae Young went down early in the year, the Hawks had to run everything through Johnson and that took away from his defense. But the playoffs were evidence that Johnson still has his lapses, even when everything does not run through him.

Having Dort, Daniels, NAW, Okongwu, and Wiggins give the Hawks plenty of options on the perimeter and Atlanta should be one of the better defensive teams in the league. If Johnson locks in and becomes the defender he is capable of being, than it could be one of the truly elite defenses in the NBA.