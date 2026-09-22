Instant Trade Grades: Hawks Send Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard to Charlotte For Dorian Finney-Smith

There were rumors of the Atlanta Hawks discussing a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would send Buddy Hield to the Hornets for Dorian Finney-Smith, and now a deal has been completed, though it is not a straight swap.

According to multiple reports, the Hawks are going to be acquiring Finney-Smith from Charlotte while sending out Buddy Hield plus Ryan Nembhard to the Hornets. Atlanta acquired Ryan Nembhard earlier this offseason from the Dallas Mavericks in a trade that sent Zaccharie Risacher to Dallas and also landed Atlanta Lu Dort from Oklahoma City.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Dorian Finney-Smith, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bf3zzlZgVK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2026

So what grade does Atlanta get for making this move?

Trade Grades

Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (2) reacts after a turover during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawks Receive: C+

Hornets Receive: C+

I think this is an ok deal for both teams. The upside is limited, but so is the downside, as I don't think this is going to be a disaster for either team.

For the Hawks, this solves their roster crunch at long last, and they are now at 15 players for training camp, which is the maximum a roster can have in the regular season. Atlanta also gets to keep Mouhamed Gueye and Henri Veesaar, who were possible candidates to be traded or waived due to their injuries and low salaries. Atlanta gets to keep two talented young players and sends out two guys who were going to be hard-pressed to find real playing time on this roster.

Finney-Smith was not very good for the Rockets last year due to an injury limiting him to 37 games. In those 37 games, Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 PPG and 2.5 RPG in 16 MPG while shooting 33% from the field and 27% from three. After signing a big deal with the Rockets last offseason, it was a very disappointing year for the former Net and Laker, but the Hawks are going to make a bet that he can bounce back and be a real depth piece.

Could Finney-Smith have a role on this team? One of the biggest questions that the Hawks had on this roster heading into training camp was the backup power forward position. With Gueye out for training camp and the preseason, Asa Newell and Zuby Ejiofor were the top candidates to see minutes in the rotation. They could still see the main minutes there, but they are going to have to compete with a veteran looking to prove he is better than what he showed last season. That is good for Newell and Ejiofor and if they are not ready, Finney-Smith at his best can give the Hawks a solid defender and over his career, he has been a good three-point shooter.

With Veesaar out for the season, Finney-Smith is also an option to be the third center on this team behind Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale. If either is injured, Finney-Smith could play a small-ball five, as he has before in his career. Atlanta hopes they both can stay healthy, but Finney-Smith fives them a veteran option in case.

If Finney-Smith does not work out, the Hawks could just waive him next summer. While he has three-years and $41 million on his deal, this upcoming season is the final year of his deal where he has guaranteed money. If this signing does not work out, the Hawks could waive him next summer and keep their books clean, and as we have talked about this offseason, Onsi Saleh and this front office have Atlanta poised to be able to have lots of cap space next summer or be able to trade the number of expiring contracts they have on their roster.

Here is an updated look at the Hawks roster and salary cap situation:

1. Jalen Johnson-$30,000,000

2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000

4. Luguentz Dort- $17,722,222

5. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000

6. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,710

7. Dorian Finney-Smith- $14,196,974

8. Jock Landale- $14,000,000

9. Corey Kispert- $13,975,000

10. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,038

11. Kingston Flemings- $7,348,680

12. Zuby Ejiofor- $3,453,360

13. Asa Newell- $3,399,480

14. Mouhamed Gueye- $2,406,205

15. Henri Veesaar-$1,357,763

That is $198,549,512 for the 15 players on the roster, plus the dead money on the books for waiving Devin Carter nearly two weeks ago. Atlanta is now less than $2 million away from the luxury tax, $10 million away from the first apron, and $13 million away from the second apron. Because Atlanta used a previous trade exception to acquire Aaron Wiggins earlier this offseason, they are hard-capped at the first apron.

Overall, Atlanta is hoping for a bounce-back season from Finney-Smith; they stay under the luxury tax, and solve their roster crunch. It is a smart trade, but not one that changes the Hawks trajectory much.