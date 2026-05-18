Why the Atlanta Hawks Lottery Fall Won't Hurt as Much as it Looks

The Atlanta Hawks went into the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery with hopes of hitting a grand slam. After making a run to the playoffs and the amount of young talent they already had, Atlanta was hoping to take a jump up in the lottery and take one of the elite players in the draft.

The Hawks may not have hit a grand slam by falling to the No. 8 pick, but it is not a catastrophe either.

While the Hawks did fall in the draft order, they were already a team well-positioned to take advantage of wherever they landed. This is not the same kind of scenario that the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings are facing. The Nets fell three spots in the lottery while the Kings fell two, but those two franchises are starving for any sort of luck and talent, and desperately needed to win the lottery to try to turn their situation around. Atlanta was playing with house money in this lottery and wherever they landed, it should be seen as a win.

The biggest reason that falling in the lottery won't hurt as much as you think for the Hawks is the amount of talent that is in this draft.

The projected top four are getting a lot of deserved attention, with AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson seen as tier one level prospects, but the draft is deeper than those four players and the rest of the top talent in this draft can help the Hawks fill some of their biggest needs as a team.

The two things that stood out as weaknesses in the Hawks' first-round loss to the New York Knicks were the lack of shot creation, particularly in the half-court, when New York was able to take away Atlanta's transition game, and the interior defense, size, and rebounding. There is going to be a player available at No. 8 who could fill one of those voids, and whoever they pick at No. 8, they could fill another hole at No. 23.

The shotmaking talent that could be there at No. 8 is tantalizing. Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff, Kingston Flemings, and Mikel Brown Jr all have traits the Hawks are looking for, though none of them are perfect.

Wagler is the biggest of the four, and his rise from a lightly recruited player to leading the top offense in college basketball is incredible. Flemings is the kind of two-way point guard that could lead the Hawks in the future. Acuff has defensive concerns, but is arguably the best offensive player in the entire draft, and Brown Jr is an incredible shot maker. Any of those guards at No. 8 would be fine picks and potentially help the Hawks right away.

Michigan center Aday Mara had arguably the best NBA combine, perhaps of any prospect. His measurements were fantastic, and his size, rim protection ability, and passing should be intriguing to Atlanta.

There will be plenty of talent for the Hawks to choose from at No. 8, and the board is open for Atlanta to trade up or down as well. The answer to what they do might not be as crystal clear as it would have been had they jumped into the top four, but the Hawks' front office is going to have to go to work and find the best path for them in five weeks.