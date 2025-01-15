17-Year NBA Vet Explains How Tyler Herro Should Feel About Jimmy Butler Return
Barring a trade, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is only days away from playing with suspended superstar Jimmy Butler again.
How should Herro, an aspiring All-Star, feel about the potential reunion?
“If I’m Tyler Herro and I’m having the year that I’m having, I don’t care if Jimmy Butler ever comes back again,” longtime NBA guard Lou Williams recently said on FanDuel’s Run It Back.
It’s a strong take from Williams, a 17-year NBA veteran and three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner. Butler hasn’t played since Jan. 2, hours before formally requesting a trade.
The Heat suspended him a day later, citing “conduct detrimental” to the team. He is expected to play Friday night against the Denver Nuggets in Miami.
Former Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons agrees with Williams.
“He’ll be a first-time All-Star [if] he does not give a damn that Jimmy Butler is sitting out,” Parsons said.
Herro averages 24 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on a career-high 46.9 shooting. He’s already played 38 games after injuries limited him to 42 outings a year ago.
Herro is the only Heat player not to miss time this year. He’s remained a constant bright spot—and a significant reason why the 20-18 Heat are even still in the playoff picture—amid the prolonged Butler trade saga.
BUTLER STILL WANTS TRADE
Butler apparently still hopes for a trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Butler reiterated his trade demand in a face-to-face meeting with Riley last week.
According to Charania, Butler said he will not sign a new deal this offseason. Butler can hit unrestricted free agency if he declines his $52 million player option.
Sources told Charania that Butler intends to use the player option as a “trade maneuver.”
Butler is nearing the end of a seven-game suspension. Charania reported Heat officials will meet later this week to “discuss the best route” with Butler.
Butler can return to the lineup Friday against the Denver Nuggets. The 35-year-old Butler averages 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.
LOWRY REPORTEDLY ‘FATIGUED’ BY BUTLER
Don’t feel bad if the Butler-Heat trade saga has worn you out in recent weeks.
At least one former Heat player might share your opinion.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday that ex-Heat guard Kyle Lowry became frustrated spending two-plus seasons playing with Butler.
“Sources say even Lowry, who remains as close away from the court as anyone to Butler, gradually grew fatigued by his teammate’s headstrong tendencies on the floor,” Fischer wrote.
Fischer said Lowry, now with the 76ers, declined to comment.
