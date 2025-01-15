Miami Heat Fans Still Debating Jimmy Butler’s Legacy
As the Jimmy Butler era in Miami potentially ends, Heat fans are stuck solving a difficult question.
How should Heat fans remember Butler’s six seasons in Miami?
Reddit user DionWaiteress posed this question Tuesday, pondering if the ongoing trade saga and recent suspension have “completely tarnished his reputation permanently” in Miami.
“Will he never get his jersey retired even though he’s unquestionably a top 5 player in Heat history?” they asked. “How has this personally affected how you view his time in Miami?
Surprisingly, a significant amount of commenters focused on the positives. PeppaPig85210 predicted 20 years from now, fans won’t remember how Butler leaves, whether it’s via midseason trade or free agency.
“We’ll all be reminiscing about the 56 vs Milwaukee or the 47 vs Boston or the triple double in the finals vs Lebron and the Lakers,” they commented.
Added Ghazi_Bey: “I’ll remember him as a legend. Y’all can get stuck crying on him asking for more money and exiting dirty, I’ll never forget the hype I got during the ’20 and ’22 runs.”
Similarly, DEFM0N called Butler a “borderline Heat legend.”
“Sorry to say but the team was nothing without him,” they wrote. “He willed us for the most part through the playoffs and It took super saiyan Jimmy games to stand a chance some series.”.
Erosun called Butler a “Gun for Hire [with] a heart of gold.” In fairness to Butler, that applies to plenty of superstars in the player empowerment and free agency eras.
Although The_Godfather5 predicted Butler would be fondly remembered, they were also cognizant of the possible ending.
“A guy that was the face of the franchise for our second most successful era in team history,” they commented. “Could’ve been a legend but instead decided to have a spat against the team at an old age so whatever.”
However, others called Butler a “quitter” and a “bum”—and those are only the words we can print.
“His exit was worse than LeBron and Shaq,” argued julstar23. “He will be remembered for his playoffs runs but how ugly the exit was will also be remembered.”
One user, thecaptainflint, perfectly summed up both sides of the argument.
“Always remember him and his time here fondly,” they commented. “Shame it’s ended this way but that’s life.”
BUTLER STILL WANTS TRADE
Butler apparently still hopes for a trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Butler reiterated his trade demand in a face-to-face meeting with Riley last week.
Butler formally requested a trade Jan. 2. The Heat suspended him for conduct detrimental to the team a day later.
According to Charania, Butler said he will not sign a new deal this offseason. Butler can hit unrestricted free agency if he declines his $52 million player option.
Sources told Charania that Butler intends to use the player option as a “trade maneuver.”
Butler is nearing the end of a seven-game suspension. Charania reported Heat officials will meet later this week to “discuss the best route” with Butler.
Butler can return to the lineup Friday against the Denver Nuggets.
Neither Butler nor the Heat had addressed Charania’s reporting as of publication.
The 35-year-old Butler averages 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.
LOWRY REPORTEDLY ‘FATIGUED’ BY BUTLER
Don’t feel bad if the Butler-Heat trade saga has worn you out in recent weeks.
At least one former Heat player might share your opinion.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday that ex-Heat guard Kyle Lowry became frustrated spending two-plus seasons playing with Butler.
“Sources say even Lowry, who remains as close away from the court as anyone to Butler, gradually grew fatigued by his teammate’s headstrong tendencies on the floor,” Fischer wrote.
Fischer said Lowry, now with the 76ers, declined to comment.
