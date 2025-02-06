4-Time All-Star Predicts Former Golden State Warriors Exec To Join Miami Heat
After the blockbuster trade Wednesday night, many in league circles are expecting Miami Heat team president Pat Riley to retire soon.
Riley, 79, has served in his role since 2008 after leading the team to a title in 2006 as coach. As an executive, he has two rings under his belt. He also won Executive of the Year in 2011. Riley was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2008.
Who would succeed Riley? Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins shared his idea on Thursday's edition of Run It Back.
Cousins believes former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers would be the best fit for the job. As the Warriors GM from 2012 to 2023, Myers helped shape the team that would break records throughout the 2010s. Under his reign, the Warriors won four titles. He also won Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017.
Myers and Golden State agreed to part ways in May 2023. Since then, Myers has appeared on multiple ESPN programs as an analyst. In January 2024, he was also hired as an advisor for 76ers owner Josh Harris to help his NFL franchise, the Washington Commanders.
Myers has probably had many opportunities to rejoin the NBA as a general manager over the last year-and-a-half. However, he may be waiting for the perfect opportunity.
The Miami Heat have built a winning culture. If Myers wants to get back in the game, the Heat could be the perfect landing spot.
MIAMI HEAT TRADE JIMMY BUTLER TO GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
After weeks of nonstop speculation, the Heat are set to trade Butler before Thursday’s deadline. He is expected to land with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Heat receive Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick in a projected five-team deal.
The six-time All-Star requested a trade Jan. 2 amid a lingering feud with Heat president Pat Riley.
Miami suspended Butler three times for misconduct in January, including missing a team flight and walking out of practice. He has been away from the team since.
Butler will now team with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, a pair of future NBA Hall of Famers.
During his six-year tenure with the Heat, Butler led them to the NBA Finals twice. In 2020, his first season, the Heat lost to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers. In 2023, they fell to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Despite the problems, he had one of the most successful tenures of any Heat players. Some have placed him among the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal. The only thing missing was that elusive title, which Butler failed to accomplish.
While his exit wasn't pretty, Butler will have a lasting legacy in Miami.
BUTLER SIGNS EXTENSION WITH GOLDEN STATE
The Miami Heat were not going to deal veteran star Jimmy Butler to the Phoenix Suns simply because that's where he desired to be.
Butler held leverage due to his player-option this offseason, but the reality is a no-trade clause is the only aspect that could've given the six-time All-Star serious control over his future. Because of this, the Heat found a respectable return from the Golden State Warriors.
Many of the immediate reactions to the Warriors' blockbuster move was questioning if Butler would extend with Golden State after his reported Suns-only stance. It didn't take long to silence those critics, as Butler is inking a huge two-year, $121 million contract extension with the organization, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the franchise through 2026-27, sources tell me and . Butler is declining his 2025-26 player option for this new $121M deal," Charania posted.
The idea that Butler would likely sign an extension with only Phoenix came from ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
“The thing to understand about Butler is that there’s nothing he wants to hear right now that doesn’t include getting him to the Suns,” Windhorst said on SportsCenter. “That is the only thing he’s focused on. Honestly, I don’t think you could offer him any amount of money or any role on any team and hear he’s like, yup, I’ll get on the plane and let’s go.”
It's clear the Warriors intend to win another title with superstar Stephen Curry in the next three years before Butler's contract runs out and he potentially retires.
