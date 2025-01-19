6-Time NBA Champion Blasts Jimmy Butler, Modern NBA Superstars
Consider Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen an expert in talking championships.
Pippen won six rings alongside Michael Jordan on the Bulls. Regardless of how the Hall of Famer felt at the time or what he’s said about that duo in retirement, Pippen undeniably became a champion by playing his role and doing whatever the Bulls needed.
Enter Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who Pippen feels embodies the problem among modern superstars.
“These players ain’t about winning championships no more,” Pippen told the PBD podcast. “They’re about running a business.
“So Jimmy Butler knows that his body is his business,” Pippen added, “and if you want to continue to use my service, then take care of my business.”
Butler recently finished a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the Heat. He requested a trade on Jan. 2, and the Heat announced the next day they were open to moving the six-time All-Star.
Butler, who hits unrestricted free agency this summer, wanted a max contract. The Heat didn’t extend the 35-year-old last summer, setting up a potentially ugly divorce in a marriage that’s featured two NBA Finals trips.
Superstars holding out for new contracts or outright demanding trades is a common practice in the player empowerment era. Butler himself had ugly exits with the Bulls and Timberwolves earlier in his career.
“I hate to say that the fans have to see it that way,” Pippen said, “but the players gotta maximize what they can get in such a small window.”
MYERS SAYS BUTLER BRINGS DRAMA
Add longtime NBA executive Bob Myers to the long list of people who have had enough of Butler.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra essentially declined comment ahead of Friday’s blowout loss to the Nuggets, even implying he’d know if a reporter tried getting him to talk about Butler’s suspension or recent trade request.
“It’s getting to [Spoelstra] a little bit,” Myers argued on NBA Countdown. “That’s not his nature. That’s not who he is. That tells you something about how he’s feeling about it.”
Myers said Spoelstra, Heat president Pat Riley, and those used to running the organization a certain way are worn out by the trade saga. Butler requested a trade on Jan. 2 and said he needed to regain his joy playing basketball.
The Golden State Warriors won four championships in Myers’ decade as GM. He knows what it takes to build a contender, and he’s well aware of what certain players bring to the table.
“You want Jimmy Butler?” Myers asked. “Part of the package is drama.”
BUTLER, HEAT RELATIONSHIP REPORTEDLY NOT FIXABLE
Butler and the Heat mended the fence enough for him to play Friday night.
Does that mean both sides are ready to proceed like nothing—including a seemingly never-ending trade saga and public feud between Butler and Riley—ever happened?
Nope.
“It is not fixable as it stands right now between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat,” ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on SportsCenter.
Charania added Butler “doubled down” on his trade request with the Arison family.
Charania said the team hasn’t ruled out trading Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline so long as the right offer comes along.
“They want to have their needs satisfied as well in terms of their desire for role players that can come in, contribute, [and] potentially having draft capital,” Charania reported.
With less than three weeks until the trade deadline, get ready for even more awkwardness in Miami.
“This is going to be a fluid situation, but both sides are prepared for a level of uncomfortableness moving forward,” Charania added.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.