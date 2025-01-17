Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Celebrates Dwyane Wade’s Birthday With 60-Foot Murals
Wynwood and Miami artist Kyle Holbrook went all out for Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s birthday.
On Friday morning, Holbrook unveiled two 60-foot murals depicting Wade, arguably the greatest player in Heat history. The ceremony coincided with Wade’s 43rd birthday.
The first mural of Wade, the No. 5 pick in 2003 and three-time champion, is a hyper-realistic portrait. Holbrook included a goat behind Wade, which the artist called a “playful nod to his ‘GOAT’ status as the Greatest of All Time among Miami players."
Holbrook also included confetti “symbolizing the joy of his three NBA championships and the indelible mark he left on Miami’s sports scene.”
The second mural pokes fun at the viral Wade statue the Heat unveiled last fall. It includes a thought bubble asking, “Who is that guy?”
“This mural merges humor with homage, embedding highlights from Wade’s illustrious career, including his Finals MVP award, Hall of Fame induction, and membership in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team,” Holbrook explained.
“The mural invites fans to appreciate not only Wade’s athletic greatness but also his humility and relatability."
According to Holbrook, the tribute was made possible through collaborating with Louis Wolfson III and Louis Wolfson III Foundation.
“Painted on the property of Pinnacle Housing, the murals symbolize a shared commitment to celebrating Miami’s culture, art, and sports heritage,” Holbrook said.
HEAT REPORTEDLY REGRET WADE CONTRACT
Sometimes, one of the best things we can do in life is learn from our mistakes.
That doesn’t mean we don’t regret our actions—and it’s clear the Miami Heat still think about where things went wrong with Wade.
Back in the summer of 2014, the Heat re-signed Chris Bosh to a five-year, $118 million max contract. ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported Friday the organization still thinks about the “insultingly low” two-year, $31 million contract they subsequently gave Wade.
Wade was already arguably the greatest player in Heat history at that point. He’d won three championships, made 10 All-Star Games, and put himself on a Hall of Fame path.
“We should’ve just given as much as we could to Dwyane,” a source told Shelburne. “That set things up to go bad later.”
Wade left the Heat and signed with his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2016. He spent that season in Chicago and briefly rejoined ex-Heat teammate LeBron James in Cleveland for half the 2017-18 campaign.
Wade then played the next season and a half with the Heat, closing his career where it began.
HEAT “DREAD” BUTLER COMEBACK
Shelburne reported Friday there is a “palpable dread” ahead of Butler’s return from a seven-game suspension. Miami banished the six-time All-Star on Jan. 3, one day after he requested a trade.
“I don’t know how he can come back to this locker room,” one source told Shelburne.
Another went so far as to say, “We don’t want him back.”
Shelburne did not specify if the sources were players. However, she noted sources told her those inside the locker room—players, coaches, and staff—are “weary” of the ongoing drama.
Unfortunately, those sources are stuck with Butler right now. His seven-game suspension officially ended following Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers, and he is expected to play Friday night against the Nuggets.
We’ll see if Miami deals Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. He reportedly recently reiterated his trade request in a meeting with Heat president Pat Riley, who has been publicly critical of Butler for nearly a year.
By the sound of things, a significant amount of people inside the Heat would absolutely welcome seeing Butler clean out his locker.
