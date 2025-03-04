Heat Could Land 20-Year-Old Forward In Trade Idea Centered Around Bam Adebayo’s Exit
The Miami Heat's roster is constructed around an All-Star tandem of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, which most agree is not strong enough to contend for a championship.
This is why so many trade ideas see the Heat landing a superstar such as Kevin Durant or Ja Morant. However, Miami's front office may come to the conclusion Adebayo is simply not a piece it's confident building for the future around.
If that's the case, Fadeaway World predicts Adebayo will still team up with Morant, but on the Memphis Grizzlies. The full hypothetical trade details are as follows:
Grizzlies Receive: Adebayo
Heat Receive: Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, 2027 First-Round Pick (MEM), 2029 First-Round Pick (MEM), 2028 Second-Round Pick (MEM)
Bane (26 years old) and Jackson (20 years old) are already established contributors in the Grizzlies' rotation but could develop further under the leadership of coach Erik Spoelstra. The latter is arguably the most appealing part of the return, as he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds on 42.8 percent shooting in his rookie campaign.
Memphis dealt with a plethora of injuries last season, leading Jackson to have a sizeable role as a then 19-year-old second-round pick.
The Grizzlies' interior defense would easily be the best in the NBA after this move. The possible frontcourt tandem of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Adebayo would simply be impenetrable for a majority of teams.
