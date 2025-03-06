Inside The Heat

Heat Proposed Blockbuster Move Already Sees Miami Deal Andrew Wiggins In Exchange For $107 Million Star

Anthony Pasciolla

Feb 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) moves the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) moves the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are not in a hurry to compete for a championship despite what most trade proposals suggest, as the All-Star tandem of Tyler Herro (age 24) and Bam Adebayo (age 27) is still relatively young.

Newly acquired forward Andrew Wiggins is in a bit more of a rush because he's 30 years old and already has a taste of winning from his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. This could lead to a mutual parting this offseason, allowing the Heat to chase more youthful talent while sending the former No. 1 pick to a team looking to contend now.

This is why Fadeaway World predicts the following blockbuster trade will take place between the Heat and Toronto Raptors this summer.

Heat Receive: RJ Barrett

Raptors Receive: Andrew Wiggins, 2025 First-Round Pick (GSW). 2029 First-Round Pick (MIA)

Barrett, the former No. 3 pick, is having arguably the best season of his career with the Toronto Raptors. The 24-year-old star is averaging 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 47.6 percent shooting in 49 appearances. Barrett could play small forward with his 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame, which would allow Herro to remain in the spot he earned his first All-Star appearance in.

Giving up two first-round picks is never ideal, but the Golden State Warriors' selection will likely be toward the end of the round, and Miami's front office never prefers a full rebuild.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com