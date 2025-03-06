Heat Proposed Blockbuster Move Already Sees Miami Deal Andrew Wiggins In Exchange For $107 Million Star
The Miami Heat are not in a hurry to compete for a championship despite what most trade proposals suggest, as the All-Star tandem of Tyler Herro (age 24) and Bam Adebayo (age 27) is still relatively young.
Newly acquired forward Andrew Wiggins is in a bit more of a rush because he's 30 years old and already has a taste of winning from his tenure with the Golden State Warriors. This could lead to a mutual parting this offseason, allowing the Heat to chase more youthful talent while sending the former No. 1 pick to a team looking to contend now.
This is why Fadeaway World predicts the following blockbuster trade will take place between the Heat and Toronto Raptors this summer.
Heat Receive: RJ Barrett
Raptors Receive: Andrew Wiggins, 2025 First-Round Pick (GSW). 2029 First-Round Pick (MIA)
Barrett, the former No. 3 pick, is having arguably the best season of his career with the Toronto Raptors. The 24-year-old star is averaging 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 47.6 percent shooting in 49 appearances. Barrett could play small forward with his 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame, which would allow Herro to remain in the spot he earned his first All-Star appearance in.
Giving up two first-round picks is never ideal, but the Golden State Warriors' selection will likely be toward the end of the round, and Miami's front office never prefers a full rebuild.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.