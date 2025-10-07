As Erik Spoelstra pushes Kel'el Ware, some see a breakout coming
Kel’el Ware’s rookie season opportunities as a starter under Erik Spoelstra certainly surprised many, but it has been even more shocking that he’s seemingly returned to a backup center role.
While it may look like a demotion on the depth chart, Spoelstra has made it clear he wants to get the best out of Ware. While he’s going through even more adversity just within his own team, Ware has the potential to fix several key flaws and come out on top as a much better overall player. Bleacher Report explains why he has the most to gain for this upcoming season.
“Zoom out, and the case for a big second season from Ware is pretty simple,” the article wrote. “He averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game across 64 contests, and those numbers jumped to 10.8, 10.0, and 1.3 as a starter. Set those figures as a baseline, price in legitimate three-point shooting potential, and note that the Heat were better with Ware on the floor than off (atypical for a rookie), and you've got all you need to project improvement.”
The acquisition of Norman Powell and the pending recovery of Tyler Herro have halted the Heat’s first showing of their new starting lineup. While both are projected to start alongside Bam Adebayo and Wiggins when fully healthy, the Miami Heat mostly has two paths for their final starting spot.
They can either lean in favor of Nikola Jovic’s transcendence into becoming a very versatile point forward, or they can trust in the past success of Ware and Adebayo sharing the court at the same time last season. Jovic, at the very least, was successful before his injury as their sixth man off the bench in a similar role. This can lead to leaning on the big man duo once again, and likely a better version if Ware can improve.
“In an era that seems to be skewing back toward size, it's also key to note that Ware and Bam Adebayo played over 1,000 possessions together last season with excellent results,” the article continued. “Miami posted a plus-1.1 net rating overall but was plus-4.2 with those two sharing the court.”
