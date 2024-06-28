Bam Adebayo On Eventually Breaking Udonis Haslem's Rebound Record: "I Cannot Wait"
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is not only looking forward to breaking Udonis Haslem's franchise record for career rebounds, but he is looking forward to having a little fun with it.
Haslem owns the mark with 5,791 rebounds, but Adebayo is gaining. He is on pace to break the record during the 2025-2026 season. He has 4,275 total rebounds, good for fifth place in Heat history.
"That is one record I cannot wait to break," Adebayo said during an appearance on the Tobin and Leroy Show. "Because when I break it, you might think I won a national title the way I might throw that ball. I hope he's at the game and its at home."
Adebayo then threw some more shade at Haslem. He said he will present the ball to Haslem if it's a home game.
"First of all he's gotta be at the game, because I am gonna be like 'listen there's this little stretch right here where I'm going to break your record,'" Adebayo said. "I hope its at home, I hope he's sitting courtside and I'm going to give him the ball and tell him you're second now. I feel like if it had to be anybody, he would choose it to be me."
Haslem played all 20 NBA seasons with the Heat, retiring after the 2022-23 season. He now does a podcast with former college Mike Miller and makes appearances on ESPN as an analyst.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.