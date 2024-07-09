Inside The Heat

Can Haywood Highsmith Fill Void Left By Caleb Martin In Miami Heat Lineup?

Haywood Highsmith brings his own game to the Miami Heat. He is not looking to fill anyone's shoes, but knows he will be counted on to provide more minutes on the floor and score more points.

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) and forward Sam Hauser (30) defend in the first half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
With Caleb Martin leaving the Miami Heat in free agency, they turn to Haywood Highsmith this season.

Martin averaged 27.5 minutes and 10 points last season. Highsmith believes he can spell Martin while bringing a similar type of game,.

Highsmith averaged 6.1 points in 20.7 minutes last season.

"I think me and Caleb are pretty much the same type of player. We both bring energy, play defense. We play off the stars, Bam [Adebayo], Jimmy [Butler], Tyler [Herro]," Highsmith said. "I can't do everything Caleb does by myself at the end of the day. But, I can definitely bring some of things Caleb brought and bring some more stuff that I do as well. I'm gonna be myself. I'm not trying to fill anyone's shoes."

Highsmith knows what coach Erik Spoelstra expects this season.

"I know what type of player I am in this league. I'm a defender, a tough guy," Highsmith said. "I can make open shots, make threes, and am a good shooter. I play the right way, play hard and do whatever it takes to win."

Highsmith believes he can play a bigger role this season..

"I'm gonna be an extra playmaker for our team. I'm gonna get my corner threes, wing threes, and top of the key threes," Highsmith said. "I'm gonna push it and make plays in the open court, get better overall offensively. I haven't reached my ceiling yet, so I'm gonna keep pushing."

