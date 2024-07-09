Can Haywood Highsmith Fill Void Left By Caleb Martin In Miami Heat Lineup?
With Caleb Martin leaving the Miami Heat in free agency, they turn to Haywood Highsmith this season.
Martin averaged 27.5 minutes and 10 points last season. Highsmith believes he can spell Martin while bringing a similar type of game,.
Highsmith averaged 6.1 points in 20.7 minutes last season.
"I think me and Caleb are pretty much the same type of player. We both bring energy, play defense. We play off the stars, Bam [Adebayo], Jimmy [Butler], Tyler [Herro]," Highsmith said. "I can't do everything Caleb does by myself at the end of the day. But, I can definitely bring some of things Caleb brought and bring some more stuff that I do as well. I'm gonna be myself. I'm not trying to fill anyone's shoes."
Highsmith knows what coach Erik Spoelstra expects this season.
"I know what type of player I am in this league. I'm a defender, a tough guy," Highsmith said. "I can make open shots, make threes, and am a good shooter. I play the right way, play hard and do whatever it takes to win."
Highsmith believes he can play a bigger role this season..
"I'm gonna be an extra playmaker for our team. I'm gonna get my corner threes, wing threes, and top of the key threes," Highsmith said. "I'm gonna push it and make plays in the open court, get better overall offensively. I haven't reached my ceiling yet, so I'm gonna keep pushing."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.