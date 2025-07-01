Inside The Heat

Damian Lillard Release Sparks Miami Heat Noise Once Again

Jayden Armant

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks released nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard Tuesday morning, inciting reactions around the league from fans and onlookers alike.

With him being an unrestricted free agent, the Miami Heat are among the favorites to land the superstar guard.

Sound familiar? This scenario is similar to 2023, when Lillard listed the Heat as his favorite after their Finals run. The Heat were in conversations with the Portland Trail Blazers for months, falling short of acquiring him right before the season started.

Some Heat fans couldn't help but hilariously compare Milwaukee's return on investment for Lillard, giving up a substantial amount for just two seasons of play and just three playoff wins.

But even for Lillard being released, he still honestly reaps the benefits of being free to choose his next team.

"Don’t feel bad for Damian Lillard," NBA writer Marc Spears tweeted. "This is a win-win. Dame had a player option for next summer that he was considering not exercising. No secret living away from family in Milwaukee was a challenge. So he gets his $ and is now an unrestricted free agent free to go where HE wants."

Lillard wouldn't be able to play for some time, but the hope would be that he's available come the 2026 postseason. It's unlikely that he'll return to star form, but he can still aid Miami in the scoring department. Tyler Herro would headline the offense, alleviating pressure off Bam Adebayo and allowing him to be a two-way player.

Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.