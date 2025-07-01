Miami Heat Should Jump On Giannis Antetokounmpo Train After Latest Statement
Miami Heat fans are looking for any sign of hope after multiple offseason shortcomings thus far.
Well, they may have a glimmer with the latest NBA superstar news. The Milwaukee Bucks waived Damian Lillard on Tuesday morning, likely to release such a large contract with a player dealing with a devastating injury.
NBA insider Chris Haynes says Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was displeased with this move.
This enables teams to re-monitor Antetokounmpo's satisfaction over the next few weeks. Miami was already in the sweepstakes for the two-time MVP, so any sign of dissatisfaction fuels trade rumors moving forward. The Athletic released its Day 1 free-agency evaluation, centering the Greek Freak around its assessment of Miami.
"The underlying question that will impact a few select teams as they tiptoe into the free-agent and trade markets: How much powder should they keep dry in case Giannis Antetokounmpo pushes his way out of Milwaukee?...For teams like the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors that, for differing reasons, see themselves as possible destinations for the Greek Freak. You’ll notice all these teams are off to relatively quiet starts thus far in free agency."
The Heat compete with the likes of Toronto and San Antonio for Antetokounmpo. With their lack of assets and recent history of falling short on superstars, the Heat are probably the least favored among the early contenders.
Still, they have their foot in the door nonetheless.