Miami Heat Fans On Last Straw After Free Agency Stagnation
Free agency started Monday at 6 p.m., with many teams jumping to retain their stars or obtain role players and boost their roster.
And to the surprise of no one, the Heat have remained stagnant so far. Yes, it's been just under 15 hours. But honestly, Heat fans have seen this show before and are already preparing themselves for disappointment.
"The LAST TIME Miami made a trade in the offseason was almost 4 years ago for Kyle Lowry," Heat fan WadexFlash said. "Since then, this front office has ran it back for 3 summers in a row. Us Heat fans want a simple direction, two 80-year-olds shouldn’t be running a franchise."
Miami missing out on superstar Kevin Durant led many to believe that they would lean heavily toward free agency.
And so far, nothing.
Before, Heat president Pat Riley could at least use the deep postseason runs to justify the lack of moves, laying at least some claim to the team "having enough." Now, consecutive first-round exits don't leave as much room to lean on the current roster with satisfaction. Above all, there's no Jimmy Butler to carry them to Finals glory anymore.
The Heat still have plenty of options, but at this point, they'd need to sign the biggest free agent available to convince the fan base that they're moving in a different direction.