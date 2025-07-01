Inside The Heat

Kevin Durant Puts Scrappy Miami Heat Guard In Exclusive NBA Club

Shandel Richardson

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) controls the ball while New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) defends in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) controls the ball while New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) defends in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant admits the NBA is changing every year. Players must constantly adjust or get left behind. That's why he feels there are few small guards who can start for contending teams.

"I don't know if the 6-2-and-under guard is at a premium no more as a starter," Durant said on the Mind The Game podcast with LeBron James and Steve Nash . "Maybe as a backup but you ... can't get picked on defensively. We're playing such a pick-on game now. Literally, if you can't guard, they will bring you up every play."

There are those like Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving who can still contribute because they are elite ball-handlers and scorers. Durant also said there are places for players such as Holiday and Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell. Both are small guards but also defend at a high level.

That's why the Heat are so fully invested in Mitchell, who has become a fan favorite since arriving in Miami. Fans feels he is the perfect fit for the Heat because of his tenacity.

"If you're 6 foot, 6-1 and you're not a bulldog like Davion Mitchell, Jrue Holiday on the defensive side," Durant said. "Or you're not a flat out savant like Kyrie ... I just can't see it."

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Draws Interest From Eastern Competitor

Miami Heat's Long-Tenured Sharpshooter To Test Free Agency Market

Miami Heat Forward Expected To Ink $13 Million Contract Extension

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here