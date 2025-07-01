Kevin Durant Puts Scrappy Miami Heat Guard In Exclusive NBA Club
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant admits the NBA is changing every year. Players must constantly adjust or get left behind. That's why he feels there are few small guards who can start for contending teams.
"I don't know if the 6-2-and-under guard is at a premium no more as a starter," Durant said on the Mind The Game podcast with LeBron James and Steve Nash . "Maybe as a backup but you ... can't get picked on defensively. We're playing such a pick-on game now. Literally, if you can't guard, they will bring you up every play."
There are those like Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving who can still contribute because they are elite ball-handlers and scorers. Durant also said there are places for players such as Holiday and Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell. Both are small guards but also defend at a high level.
That's why the Heat are so fully invested in Mitchell, who has become a fan favorite since arriving in Miami. Fans feels he is the perfect fit for the Heat because of his tenacity.
"If you're 6 foot, 6-1 and you're not a bulldog like Davion Mitchell, Jrue Holiday on the defensive side," Durant said. "Or you're not a flat out savant like Kyrie ... I just can't see it."