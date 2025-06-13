Davion Mitchell Wears Heat Jersey Off-Court Signaling Desire To Stay In Miami
Sometimes, what a person wears reflects how they're truly feeling on the inside.
This is the case for Miami Heat point guard Davion Mitchell, who was spotted in public rocking his own jersey.
In 30 games with the Heat after being traded from the Toronto Raptors, Mitchell posted 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals, while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 from three. He served as a primary defender, often tasked with guarding the opposing team's top scoring guards.
The Heat are reportedly expected to extend an $8.7 million qualifying offer to make Mitchell a restricted free agent before the Jun. 29 deadline. He's anticipated to draw significant attention from multiple teams in free agency, likely at the $14 million range.
However, the point guard casually rocking his Heat threads during the offseason has fans wondering if it's a sign he intends to stay in Miami.
During the Heat's first-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mitchell averaged 15 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds. He also shot 61 percent from the field, the highest among guards so far this postseason.
Since the Heat's first-round exit, Mitchell has continued posting workout videos on his X profile, a clear message to potential suitors he still has something to prove.
If Mitchell is offered a contract to his liking by another team, the Heat would have a few days to match any offer.
