Did Team USA Mess Up By Not Considering Erik Spoelstra For Head Coach Position?
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has established himself as one of the best coaches in the NBA over the past dozen seasons.
Spoelstra is one of Team USA's assistant coaches, along with Los Angeles Clippers' Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga's Mark Few. Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors is the head coach, and he's been in hot water lately because of his decisions regarding the roster.
It begs the question of whether Spoelstra should have earned the top coaching gig over Kerr.
Coaching great players at the Olympics is challenging because you must manage minutes and figure out matchups. However, Kerr's decision to give Jayson Tatum a DNP-CD in the opening win over Serbia was not bright. It's hard to imagine Spoelstra doing something of that magnitude.
The media, ex-players, and social media criticized Kerr. He later addressed the decision to bench Tatum by blaming himself. Understandably, you can't play everyone substantial time, but that should've never happened with the No. 1 option on the reigning champion Celtics. It's likely the first DNP-CD of his basketball career. Tatum is one of the best young talents in the game.
One of Spoelstra's greatest qualities is his respect for players. He's a wizard at placing the right guys in the right situations, always valuing their contributions. He holds them accountable, understanding how to manage egos.
Players respect him in return, understanding why he makes decisions within the game plan. Spoelstra's ability to unite lineups ranges from the Big Three (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh) to the Jimmy Butler era. There's a reason why he's been with the Heat since 1995.
Some are hoping to see Spoelstra as the head coach at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina