Dwyane Wade Gives Honest Feelings Of LeBron Predicting "Multiple" Titles In 2010
When LeBron James came to the Miami Heat to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, there were immediate expectations for the trio.
Those expectations only rose when James boasted about the Heat potentially winning seven championships. On Pardon My Take, Wade claims he wanted no part of being declared early champions because of his experience winning a championship in 2006 and how difficult it was.
“It wasn’t no you guys,” Wade said. “It was one person who said that. Not everybody saying it. It was one person who said not three, not four, not five. He tripping. I was like slow down, bro. First of all, that was one of the things that was supposed to be internal. That’s an internal conversation. That’s one of those moments that wasn’t supposed to go out to everybody.
“Now, if we go back and run the clip, look at me when he said that,” Wade continued. “I put my head down like ‘whoo wee’ because I had won a championship before. I knew how hard it was to obviously win a championship.”
The same season James made the bold proclamation, the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks as the favorites in the NBA Finals. Even though the Heat underperformed compared to James’s high expectations, they were still highly successful. Each year, they went to the finals, resulting in two championships.
