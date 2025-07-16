Inside The Heat

Dwyane Wade Gives Stamp Of Approval For Surprise Offseason Free Agency Move

Shandel Richardson

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored at halftime during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored at halftime during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

Myles Turner shocked the NBA world when he agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks during free agency. He left the Indiana Pacers despite making it to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.

While many were puzzled by the move, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade understood it. The Pacers will play most of next season without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore his Achilles in Game 7.

“Now you’re without Hali [Haliburton] for a whole year so we’re in a rebuild in a sense, not all the way rebuild but rebuild enough, let me go over here next to Giannis [Antetokounmpo],”Wade said on his podcast. “I'm a go over here and play next to Giannis. Let me see what’s up. Let me go and get myself another chance in the Eastern Conference and win me a championship. I felt it.”

Turner adds to a Bucks frontcourt that already includes Antetokounmpo. The Bucks may not be contenders but they are in a better spot than the Pacers.

“I think it was a good move," Wade said. "My legacy was good there, let me go try to do something else for the end of my career. Perfect time to make a shift."

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Years Later, Hassan Whiteside Still Captivates Miami Heat Fans

‘I Still Have The Letters’ — Dwyane Wade Reflects On Bond With Mother While She Was In Jail

Heat Predicted To Send $199 Million Star Duo To Lakers In Bizarre Trade For LeBron James

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here