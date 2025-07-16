Dwyane Wade Gives Stamp Of Approval For Surprise Offseason Free Agency Move
Myles Turner shocked the NBA world when he agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks during free agency. He left the Indiana Pacers despite making it to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.
While many were puzzled by the move, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade understood it. The Pacers will play most of next season without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore his Achilles in Game 7.
“Now you’re without Hali [Haliburton] for a whole year so we’re in a rebuild in a sense, not all the way rebuild but rebuild enough, let me go over here next to Giannis [Antetokounmpo],”Wade said on his podcast. “I'm a go over here and play next to Giannis. Let me see what’s up. Let me go and get myself another chance in the Eastern Conference and win me a championship. I felt it.”
Turner adds to a Bucks frontcourt that already includes Antetokounmpo. The Bucks may not be contenders but they are in a better spot than the Pacers.
“I think it was a good move," Wade said. "My legacy was good there, let me go try to do something else for the end of my career. Perfect time to make a shift."
