Years Later, Hassan Whiteside Still Captivates Miami Heat Fans
Hassan Whiteside was one of the best stories in the NBA during the 2015-16 season. He went from G League player to star with the Miami Heat. At the end of the season, he was rewarded with a four-year, $96-million contract.
The next season was the apex for Whiteside, who averaged 17 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He was an idol for any player who was told he wasn't good enough. The fairy tale soon became a horror movie for the Heat.
Whiteside endured two forgettable seasons before he was traded to Portland Trail Blazers. Fans called paying Whiteside one of the biggest mistakes of Pat Riley's reign over the organization.
Despite leaving a bad taste, Heat fans are still intrigued by Whiteside. A highlight video was recently posted on Instagram of him dominating a pickup game. The caption read: "Hassan Whiteside is still unguardable."
The video has already drawn nearly 15,000 views and more than 300 comments, many of them from Heat fans. The Whiteside era was a time when fans needed any glimmer of hope to remain faithful. It was shortly after LeBron James left to return home to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dwyane Wade was playing for the Chicago Bulls. The Heat were far from the days of being atop the Eastern Conference.
If anything, Whiteside at least provided some hope during those lean years.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Dwyane Wade dishes on relationship with mother
How the Heat could land LeBron James