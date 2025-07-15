Dwyane Wade Is Overly Complimentary Of Norman Powell Signing With Heat
Now that Norman Powell is a part of the Miami Heat, the franchise's greatest player is showing love.
"He's a great piece. Y'all know how good Norman is, he was an All-Star this year in the West," Heat legend Dwyane Wade said on his podcast. "For the Heat to get a player like that, with Bam [Adebayo], with Tyler [Herro] as the 1, 2 options, it's like 'All right, all right. Let’s go!”
Powell, 32, had a career season, averaging 21.8 points for the 50-win Los Angeles Clippers.
"At this point in his career this is the perfect place for him to get to that level that he was just on the cusp of, that All-Star level, being one of the best players," Wade said. "Once PG left it opened up the opportunities more for him and he shined."
Powell averaged 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists before the All-Star break. Wade said he saw Powell in France recently and elaborated on their dynamic.
“I got a text and it's just like 'Hey big bro, I’m on my way. I’m going down to Miami dawg. I can’t wait to put a jersey on," Wade said. "I know how much inspiration he took from the player that I was, being a guy that's in that 6'3"-6'4", compact, quick, explosive."
At last, Miami Heat fans got to see new acquisition Norman Powell donning team gear. On Monday, Powell was visited by coach Erik Spoelstra, assistant general manager Adam Simon and some of the team's coaching staff during a morning workout.
Earlier this month, the team surprised the NBA world when they traded for the ten-year veteran while only sending out Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love without any draft picks or young players involved.