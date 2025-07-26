Dwyane Wade Offers Kind Words To Former Miami Heat Free Agent Target
The Miami Heat were a rumored landing spot for Bradley Beal for the past several years. The speculation ended a few weeks ago when Beal joined the Los Angeles Clippers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently discussed the move on the Timeout podcast.
"I think Bradley's at a place that he's been wanting to be at," Wade said. "He's playing with a player in James that he's probably wanted to play with for a while. A lot of players want to play with James because of his play-making abilities. I've heard James is a great leader, too. I've never been in a locker room with him, but a lot of guys speak very highly of James Harden in their locker room."
Despite the Heat needing another potential piece to compete for a title, Wade said he thinks Beal is in the right position at this stage of his career. The Clippers could become contenders because they have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who are both future Hall of Famers.
"To go as a veteran guy and go play with other veterans in this time of his career, is probably something that is needed and wanted and is very important for him," Wade said. "To be around guys that are grown, grown as hell. It's a different thing when you're around that kind of energy. I look forward to it."