Inside The Heat

Dwyane Wade Offers Kind Words To Former Miami Heat Free Agent Target

Shandel Richardson

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade reacts after learning a statue will be erected outside of Kaseya Center in 2025, during a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade reacts after learning a statue will be erected outside of Kaseya Center in 2025, during a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat were a rumored landing spot for Bradley Beal for the past several years. The speculation ended a few weeks ago when Beal joined the Los Angeles Clippers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently discussed the move on the Timeout podcast.

"I think Bradley's at a place that he's been wanting to be at," Wade said. "He's playing with a player in James that he's probably wanted to play with for a while. A lot of players want to play with James because of his play-making abilities. I've heard James is a great leader, too. I've never been in a locker room with him, but a lot of guys speak very highly of James Harden in their locker room."

Despite the Heat needing another potential piece to compete for a title, Wade said he thinks Beal is in the right position at this stage of his career. The Clippers could become contenders because they have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who are both future Hall of Famers.

"To go as a veteran guy and go play with other veterans in this time of his career, is probably something that is needed and wanted and is very important for him," Wade said. "To be around guys that are grown, grown as hell. It's a different thing when you're around that kind of energy. I look forward to it."

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Miami Heat's Offseason Addition Could Become Hot Target For Gamblers

Miami Heat Earn Passing Grade For Offseason Moves Following Mediocre Season

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here