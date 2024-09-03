Dwyane Wade Praises WNBA Star Angel Reese For Breaking All-Time Record
The WNBA is finally gaining recognition, largely due to the popularity of the most recent draft class, highlighted by Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese.
Clark is contributing in all facets during her rookie campaign while Reese is standing out in a particular area. Rebounding is clearly the Sky forward's specialty, as she recently broke the WNBA record for most double-doubles in a season.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade swiftly took to social media, congratulating Reese on the accomplishment.
"History in the making [star emoji]," Wade wrote.
She surpassed the record previously held by center Tina Charles (22 double-doubles) with her 23rd against Clark and the Fever. Wade congratulating Reese stirred up some hate on social media as he ignored Clark's impressive outing. She recorded the WNBA's first game with at least 30 points and 12 assists on Aug. 30.
Reese also broke the record for most rebounds in a single year with 405, passing Sylvia Fowles just a few days ago. The Rookie of the Year race is perhaps the cloest it's ever been, but most are beginning to side with Clark for her offensive prowess.
