Early Returns Show Luka Doncic Better With LeBron Than Dwyane Wade
There was a time LeBron James had a clear cut best teammate.
Now, it's a little more debatable. At least in the early stages.
Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo! Sports recently pointed out Luka Doncic is averaging 34 points in his first two playoff games with James for the Los Angeles Lakers. That's more than double the 15.5 points Dwyane Wade averaged after two games against the Philadelphia 76ers with James in 2011.
It's also better than when James teamed with Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Anthony Davis (Lakers).
"That is Luka Doncic's scoring average in his first two playoff games as a Los Angeles Laker, which means that LeBron James has played 22 years and has never played with a guy who has scored this many points in their first two playoff games," Haberstroh said. "So Luka Doncic, not Dwyane Wade, not Anthony Davis, not Kyrie Irving, not JR Smith himself, has averaged this ... The point is, LeBron has never had a teammate this good."
It should be noted Wade teamed with James at his peak. During his four years in Miami, James won two MVPs and was Finals MVP for both championships. At 40, James can now rely more on the younger Doncic.
