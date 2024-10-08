Erik Spoelstra Leads NBA GM Survey: Miami Heat Coach Dominates Several Categories
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well respected by his peers, and it shows.
The annual NBA GM Survey was released on Tuesday morning, where Spoelstra dominated in a handful of categories.
He won the honor of 'Who is the best head coach in the NBA?', receiving 69 percent of the votes. Oklahoma City Thunder's Mark Daigneault (17 percent) finished second and Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr (seven percent) came third. Phoenix Suns' Mike Budenholzer and Minnesota Timberwolves' Chris Finch also received votes.
Spoelstra's margin of victory decreased from last season, where he earned 73 percent of votes.
The next category Spoelstra claimed first in was 'Which head coach is the best manager/motivator of people?' He gathered 37 percent, finishing ahead of Kerr (17 percent) and Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla (10 percent).
Finally, he ranked first as the league's best defensive coach. Although he did receive at least one vote, running the best offense was the lone category where Spoelstra did not place in the top-three. Indiana Pacers' Rick Carlisle, Mazzulla, and Finch were named as the coaches that run the best offenses.
While the Heat are far from favorites to win the Eastern Conference, fans should anticipate Spoelstra to help his team pull out some unexpected victories.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.