Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Shares Latest On Injuries Impacting Star Players
The Miami Heat's annual 'Red, White & Pink Game' was missing two key names.
Heat players Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were both sidelined for the intrasquad scrimmage due to injuries. Herro was out with a right groin strain while Jaquez was absent with a left groin strain. Wing Josh Richardson also didn't play, as he is still recovering from shoulder surgery.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra figured fans would overreact to the news of Herro and Jaquez, and he was right. People were flooding the comment sections of posts with concerns about the former Sixth Man of the Year's minor injury turning major. Spoelstra was quick to shut down the commotion, sharing, "I'm calculating all the headlines right now, but I need everyone to take a big breath."
It's clear neither injury is worth stressing over, especially considering they have roughly two weeks prior to the start of the regular season. The Heat start their year on Oct. 23 against the Orlando Magic.
Both are each expected to take leaps this season, as Herro looks to remain healthy and find some consistency in his shot. Alternatively, Jaquez is excited for an increased role without Caleb Martin in the rotation, emphasizing a need to improve his outside shot and defensive prowess.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Erik Spoelstra Ranked Below Lakers Newcomer In NBA Coach Of The Year Odds
Jimmy Butler Praises WNBA Stars As Role Models For His Daughter’s Life
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.