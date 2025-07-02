ESPN Analyst Drops Gut-Wrenching Blow To Miami Heat's Damian Lillard Hopes
The Milwaukee Bucks shook the NBA world when they waived All-Star guard Damian Lillard Tuesday so they could add center Myles Turner. The conversation quickly turned to where Lillard would land next. The Miami Heat were among the speculated destination, but ESPN's David Dennis Jr., quickly shot down that possibility.
While speaking on First Take, Dennis said the Heat do not fit Lillard's needs.
"Dame Lillard is going to add his talents to a contender," Dennis Jr. said. "He's not going to go out there and rebuild. I know people were talking about Miami. He's not going to go rebuild with a team."
Lillard, who sustained an Achilles injury late in the season, is expected to miss most of next season. He turns 35 this month, so he has no time for rebuilding if he wants to win a championship. Even though the Heat have Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, they aren't championship-ready at the moment.
"He's going to be an addendum to a team that is already going to be in a championship spotlight," Dennis said of Lillard. "He's also going to do that without having to gamble. He's going to look and see who's in the best position to win a championship while they needed a little bit of Dame Lillard. This is Kevin Durant for the price that we're talking about and the fact that you're going to an already championship-level team."
