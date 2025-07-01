Heat Lose Duncan Robinson To East Playoff Team, Ex-Miami Guard Signing $48 Million Contract
The Miami Heat are reportedly losing one of the most treasured pieces of their roster, as guard Duncan Robinson is departing via a sign-and-trade.
ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday evening Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract with the Detroit Pistons.
"Free agent shooter Duncan Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Agent Jason Glushon navigated multiple options in the market, which included potential return to Miami or move elsewhere. Now Robinson lands in Detroit," Charania posted to his X account.
Charania later added the Heat are receiving forward Simone Fontecchio from the Pistons as part of the move. Fontecchio averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds on 33.5 percent shooting from three-point range in the 2025 campaign.
While Miami's fanbase is likely rather happy about the front office ridding the roster of his unappealing contract, none will forget his impact on the organization. It's impossible to do so as Robinson holds the Heat's all-time three-pointer record (1,202) and is one of eight undrafted players in league history to crack the 1,000 threes-made mark.
Robinson, after seven seasons in Miami, will join the Pistons on another respectable contract, where he will continue in his usual role as a sparkplug off the bench.
