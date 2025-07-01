Heat Officially Sign Rookie Kasparas Jakučionis: Projected Contract Details Revealed
With free agency in full swing and the NBA Draft comfortably past, rookies selected in the 2025 class have begun signing their contracts.
This includes No. 20 pick Kasparas Jakučionis of the Miami Heat. The organization announced on Tuesday evening Jakučionis officially signed his rookie deal, which led to his projected salary surfacing. Most are anticipating it to be a four-year, $17 million contract, given where he was taken.
SalarySwish took it a step further, breaking down how it anticipates each season of the deal to look. The projections were as follows:
2025-26: $3.7 million
2026-27: $3.8 million
2027-28: $4 million (Team Option)
2028-29: $6.2 million (Team Option)
Fans were ecstatic in the comment section of the Heat's post, sharing all sorts of positive thoughts about the former Illinois Fighting Illini guard.
"Hope he’s the sleeper pick we’ve been waiting for," one fan wrote.
The Heat are known for finding serious value throughout the first round, with talents such as Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kel'el Ware showing serious flashes in recent years. The expectation prior to the draft was Jakučionis wouldn't even reach Miami's selection, meaning there are either underlying concerns or he truly is a steal.
Heat fans may get their first glimpse of Jakučionis on July 11, as Miami faces the Atlanta Hawks in NBA Summer League.
