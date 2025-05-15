ESPN Analyst Savagely Uses Jimmy Butler's Superhero Analogy Against Him
Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler may want to avoid sports media heads this morning.
From sports analysts to Twitter fans, many ripped into the six-time All-Star after an underwhelming postseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN analyst Alan Hahn even flipped the Batman-Robin analogy Butler used to describe his dynamic with Steph Curry.
"He said, 'I'm Robin, not Batman.' So when he was asked to be Batman, he couldn't or he didn't want to," Hahn said on Get Up! Thursday morning. "That's all you're talking about is 'Playoff Jimmy.' His reputation preceded him when he went to Golden State. When it was time for him to put the cape on, he couldn't do it. He stayed Robin. And Robin, in every episode, caused trouble and needed to be rescued by Batman."
Curry is Golden State's No. 1 option, with Butler anticipated to form a superstar duo with the two-time MVP. After Curry's injury, however, Butler was viewed to single-handedly elevate the Warriors past Minnesota. Unfortunately, his superhuman postseason displays in Miami might have set an unrealistically high bar for him. Many expected "Playoff Jimmy" to carry another squad in need of an extraordinary player, which Butler just couldn't be for Golden State.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.