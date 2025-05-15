Udonis Haslem Predictably Picks Favorite Play In Knicks Vs. Celtics Game 5
The Boston Celtics fought back into the series with a victory against the New York Knicks in Game 5 Wednesday at TD Garden.
They drew blood just to show they were serious about rallying in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Knicks forward Josh Hart was sent to the ground with an elbow from Celtics bruiser Luke Kornet. The collision left Hart with a bloody eye.
Naturally, the play left Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem impressed. He applauded Hart for shaking it off quickly.
"I love it and the way he just bounced back and made the free throws," Haslem said Thursday morning on ESPN's "Get Up."
Haslem was known for bloody altercations during his career. He was involved in plenty incidents that left someone leaking. The most famous was when he battered Indiana Pacers forward Tyler Hansbrough in retaliation for a hard foul on Dwyane Wade.
The fact Hart still finished with 24 points was even more impressive. Haslem even took time to show some love for Kornet, who played a role in filling in for the injury Jayson Tatum. With out the rest of the playoffs because of a torn Achilles, Kornet was the Celtics' intangibles player.
"I'm an 'other guy,' so I love talking about the other guys," Haslem said. "He brought intensity. He brought tenacity. He guarded the rim and he got a couple buckets."
MORE MIAMI HEAT COVERAGE
Dwyane Wade tackles draft tanking debate
Miami Heat have a few draft possibilities in first round
Has Steph Curry's championship window closed in Golden State?