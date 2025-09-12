ESPN explains Miami Heat’s most significant weakness isn't what you think
Even though Jimmy Butler often coasted during the regular season, there were several aspects the Miami Heat desperately lacked outside of him on their roster.
The Heat losing Butler was always going to be difficult to replace, considering his consistent and increasing production in the postseason. One significant value the roster has struggled to replicate without him has been his ability to get to the free-throw line. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton breaks down why the Heat’s offseason moves may lead to improvement in that area for the upcoming season.
“After trading Jimmy Butler III, the Heat's perimeter-oriented attack struggled to get to the line,” the article wrote. “Only the Celtics had a worse free-throw rate after the All-Star break, and Miami attempted just 13.3 per game in a first-round sweep by Boston, second lowest in playoff history ... ahead of the 2024 Heat (12.0). Adding Norman Powell (4.4 FTA per game) should help.”
With the emergence of Tyler Herro’s first All-Star appearance, a career high of 4.2 attempts from the free-throw line became an underrated part of his game. Unfortunately, Bam Adebayo’s transition into a more perimeter-oriented playstyle and increased three-point shooting led to the lowest free-throw rate of his career. Powell’s three-level scoring ability and an internal improvement from their younger core players should lead to higher production drawing fouls this season.
HEAT’S ERIK SPOELSTRA EARNS LEGENDARY HONOR AMONG BEST COACHES THIS CENTURY
While many credit the franchise's cornerstone players, Erik Spoelstra has been essential to the Miami Heat’s success.
To continue CBS Sports’ quarter-century rankings, they voted Spoelstra as the third-best coach since 2000 behind Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich. Despite not winning as many championships, they broke down why they believe he was voted higher than Steve Kerr’s dominant run with the Golden State Warriors.
“Jackson faced stiff competition for the second-place spot,” the article wrote. “Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, and Rick Carlisle all received votes. Once again, the coach with more championships lost out in the voting. Kerr has four, but lost to two-time champion Spoelstra. The difference between the two is that Spoelstra has succeeded with multiple rosters, whereas Kerr has always had Curry as his core player.”
Ever since he replaced Pat Riley as the head coach in 2008, Spoelstra has led the Heat to six Eastern Conference championships and two NBA championships. While many attribute most of his early success to being part of the Big Three Heat era alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, he showcased the importance of great coaching during the Jimmy Butler years. While they didn’t win a championship, no other coach in NBA history has led a team to the finals with as many undrafted players as Spoelstra, who did it twice.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
