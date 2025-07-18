Ex-Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Solidifies Hall Of Fame Case With Latest Honor
There have been many NBA players who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame based on a lengthy, accomplished career. However, very few have become members of the prestigious group based on three years of postseason performances.
Jimmy Butler may be the exception. Bleacher Report listed him as No. 83 on their top 100 players list. Most of their consideration for his ranking came from his improbable postseason runs with the Miami Heat, as he led them to three Eastern Conference Finals appearances and two Finals appearances.
“Though the endings of the Jimmy Butler experience can be grating—just ask the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat—the beginnings and middle are mostly awesome,” the article wrote.” “At the height of his powers, he is a two-way force who serves as a singular bridge between fringe title contention and borderline irrelevance.”
A lot of star players have led their teams to more overall success than Butler’s run with the Heat. However, they were often considered the favorites or had a very stacked roster. Butler and the Heat were consistently underdogs. This was evident, as ESPN gave them a three percent chance to defeat the Boston Celtics in 2023. The Heat ended up winning in seven games and became the second No. 8 seed to make the Finals in NBA history. Butler won the Eastern Conference MVP award following his dominant performance in the series.
“This was most evident during his time in Miami, where his ability to flip a postseason switch went mostly unrivaled,” the article continued. “He dragged rosters that had no business making deep playoff pushes to three Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals in four years.”
