Bam Adebayo Solidifies Miami Heat Tenure In Impressive Label

When fans think of the greatest players in Miami Heat history, they often think of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James first and foremost. Due to their shocking success as underdogs since 2020, they often think of Jimmy Butler next.
However, the fourth player is a difficult choice depending on what fans may value. In one ofBleacher Report's latest rankings, they analyze the Heat’s four most impactful players since 2000 to make up their Mount Rushmore list. Wade, James, and Butler were guaranteed locks from the fact that they all contributed to massive success as No. 1 options. They explain why choosing the fourth player had several honorable mentions.
“Settling on the last spot is a journey,” the article said. “Udonis Haslem wins the Emotional Attachment Olympics. Shaquille O'Neal picked up a title along with two All-NBA appearances during his three-plus seasons in South Beach. Chris Bosh deserves an honorable mention for his role during the Big Three era.”
Many may not realize how much of an underrated start Bam Adebayo has had since entering the league. Despite not being a No. 1 offensive option any year with the Heat, he has certainly solidified himself as one of the greatest defenders in franchise history. Alonzo Mourning may still be the best in this aspect, but Adebayo’s overall complete skillset has allowed him to rise among many Heat records.
“However, Bam Adebayo's longevity is ultimately too much for anyone else to overcome,” the article continued. “He's a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate who ranks second among all Heat players during this era in points, rebounds, and assists, third in total minutes and steals, and fourth in blocks.”
Following a successful offseason, the Miami Heat now have a path to regain some ground and return as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
NBA.com released its latest power rankings, and John Schuhmann broke down one of the Heat’s most significant weaknesses that plagued them most of last season. While their offseason success primarily stems from acquiring and retaining key perimeter talent, the big man duo of Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware will have to take another leap to solve most of the Heat’s interior struggles.
“The Heat are one of four teams that have ranked in the bottom 10 offensively in each of the last three seasons,” Schuhmann said. “They were also one of only three teams (the Cavs and Thunder were the others) that ended last season with a league-high seven players who shot 37% or better on 100 or more 3-point attempts. They lacked inside scoring, ranking 23rd in field goal percentage in the paint, 24th in free throw rate, and 27th in offensive rebounding percentage.”
Another key aspect of the struggles last season was a sophomore slump from Jaime Jaquez Jr. after an impressive rookie season. Schuhmann explains why the addition of Norman Powell will also require some internal improvement from some other players on the Heat for them to return as a top team in the East.
“Powell (fifth in transition points per game) gives the offense more juice, but the Heat need more from their frontline,” Schuhmann continued. “Bam Adebayo has become more of a jump-shooter over the last two seasons, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. took a step backward after a promising rookie season. A Jaquez renaissance or improvement from center Kel’el Ware could give the Heat the offensive boost they need to get back into the top six in the East.”
