Ex-Miami Heat Star Actively Pursuing NBA Comeback
The Miami Heat have had their fair share of picking up players past their prime. However, no acquisition could have been more boom-or-bust than the 2021 trade deadline move for Victor Oladipo.
Oladipo last played in the NBA in 2023. The former No. 2 pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic, Oladipo's career was unfortunately derailed by injuries. However, the former high draft pick is now considering a return to the NBA.
Oladipo expressed his interest in coming back to the NBA in an X post on Sunday.
There was a time where Oladipo was one of the most promising young NBA stars. While he had his struggles with the Magic for a few seasons, Oladipo showed some promise with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being dealt for Serge Ibaka in 2016. However, that next offseason, the young star would be moved to the Indiana Pacers in the blockbuster Paul George deal.
With the Pacers, Oladipo quickly changed the trajectory of his career. He earned two All-Star nods along with the Most Improved Player award in 2018. He was also named to the All-NBA Third Team and the Defensive First-Team that same season. Unfortunately, his career would change drastically in the wrong way after a ruptured tendon ruled him out for most of the 2018-19 season.
Oladipo would never fully recover from that injury, returning to the NBA a full year after the injury. He would be traded to the Houston Rockets in 2021 before joining the Heat for two seasons. With the Heat, Oladipo was a bench player who saw career-lows in multiple statistical categories. If he returns to the NBA, Oladipo has the chance to change the narrative surrounding his career.