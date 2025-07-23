Ex-NBA Veteran Makes Damaging Claim To LeBron James’s Miami Heat Legacy
The Miami Heat tenure for LeBron James will always be significant when discussing his historic legacy. However, Jeff Teague has a different explanation for his excellent play with the franchise.
On the Club 520 podcast, the panel debated which version of James was the best, comparing his time with the Heat to his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Teague claimed James’ dominant stretch on the Heat was the better version due to a supposed usage of steroids.
“Miami Heat Bron was on steroids, bro,” Teague said. “He had to sit out because he was on steroids. Like, legit was on steroids, allegedly. But he had to sit out. Y’all don’t remember that, though? They started testing for HGH, and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting, and he sat out for like three weeks, and came back skinny.”
Despite Teague’s damaging allegation, none of it has been confirmed as accurate. James’ Heat tenure remains the most successful of the three teams he has played for in his career. Through his four championships, the Heat were the only team he was able to win back-to-back for. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 54.3 percent shooting and 36.9 percent from three-point range.
