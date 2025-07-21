Miami Heat Receive LeBron James, Bronny In Shocking Trade Proposal
The Miami Heat have certainly capitalized on their first productive offseason since 2022, when they traded for Kyle Lowry. However, there is still plenty of room for improvement.
With the addition of Norman Powell, the Heat significantly improved their offensive depth by adding another perimeter player who is a scorer capable of consistently getting 20 points a game. Powell wouldn’t have to be the last major move they decide to make in this offseason, as Bleacher Report proposed the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers trading LeBron James back to the Heat.
Miami Heat receive: LeBron James, Bronny James.
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, and two first-round picks.
While Wiggins is certainly the much better defensive player than James at this point in their careers, James is significantly better offensively in nearly every aspect. Due to his advanced age, the Heat will likely need to conserve him for many stretches defensively so he can be as fresh as possible by the postseason. With Erik Spoelstra and Bam Adebayo, this should not be an issue, as they have helped lead the Heat to a top-10 defensive season nearly every season.
The Lakers will be receiving Wiggins to improve their roster, which is desperately lacking in perimeter defense and overall athleticism. With the Heat, he averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 45.8 percent shooting and 36 percent from three-point range. Due to Wiggins and Rozier being in their early 30s, they would be a better fit for building a core around Luka Doncic without dealing with the uncertainties of James’s future.
