Dwyane Wade Makes Shocking Proclamation Regarding Damian Lillard’s Legacy
While championships are certainly a path to solidifying a player’s legacy, they aren’t the only way. Towards the back end of his career, Damian Lillard is the perfect example of an all-time great player without a ring.
On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade breaks down why Lillard’s return to the Portland Trail Blazers will be far more impactful for his legacy than a championship. He will lead and mentor the young core the franchise has been building.
“Dame’s legacy in the NBA will be way bigger than a championship,” Wade said. “I think every player that comes through this league, their legacy is not just built on winning a championship, and we've got to stop doing that. Yes, if you’re one of the greatest, if you want to be on that Top 75, if you want to be up there with the Goat’s, championships are a part of this game. But that doesn’t mean every player that comes through that’s great at this game has to walk away with a championship for their legacy to be stamped.”
Lillard has been an accomplished player without a championship. The 9-time All-Star has made seven All-NBA teams and is a part of the NBA’s Top 75 list. With how difficult it is to win in a stacked Western Conference, Lillard will be just as impactful leading the young players for the Trail Blazers. Helping their young core become established players will also be a considerable part of Lillard’s legacy.
