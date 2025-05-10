Inside The Heat

Fading NBA Superstar Felt Rejuvenated Once In Miami Heat Culture

Shandel Richardson

Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley sits on the court for the jersey retirement ceremony for former player Udonis Haslem during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
By the time Penny Hardaway joined the Miami Heat in 2007, he was no longer the high-flying, dominant All-Star he was in the 1990s.

Hardaway's star was fading but it didn't stop his rejuvenation to basketball. During an appearance on the OGs podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Hardaway said Heat Culture made the difference.


"Even though I knew I wasn't myself, I was really trying to be part of something special," Hardaway said. "...My few months with Miami was probably the most satisfying because I enjoyed the atmosphere of every fricking guy in that building wanting to win. It was championship or bust."

Hardaway's comments on the heels of team president Pat Riley responding to critics of Heat Culture.

"The culture of Miami, I never had to work that hard anywhere else," Hardaway said. "If it was a preseason conditioning drill, I never hard to work that hard. When you go there, it's either you're built for it or you're not."

