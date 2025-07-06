Former All-Star Sparks Miami Heat Free Agency Rumors With Latest Social Media Post
While the Miami Heat have made a few move this offseason to improve their roster, there are still free agents available who can elevate the rotation.
In recent days, the Heat have been linked to recently waived MIlwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal as potential additions. However, there is another former All-Star sparking rumors as a possible signing.
Unrestricted free agent Ben Simmons took to social media recently, revealing he is in Miami Beach, Florida. While Miami Beach is a common vacation spot, rumors are beginning to swirl regarding Simmons' free agency destination.
Simmons' fall from grace from being an All-NBA level player to receiving a contract buyout over a span of four seasons is one of the more unprecedented situations in the NBA.
He was drafted No. 1 by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. Throughout his tenrure with the 76ers, Simmons was viewed as one of the best young stars in the league. His playmaking ability and defense were among the best in the NBA. However, his shooting never truly developed and his confidence as a player plummeted. He would be traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster James Harden deal in 2022. His Nets tenure was largely plagued by injury. Brooklyn bought his contract out last season, leading Simmons to join the Los Angeles Clippers for two months.
While Simmons has become one of the most polarizing players in the league due to his inability to shoot, he could be a welcome addition to the Heat rotation. The Heat have plenty of guards who are legitimate scorers. Simmons' playmaking and defense is not at the same level as his All-NBA seasons but he could provide something not many of the current players can. Also, given he was a buyout-player last season, his potential signing could be a prove-it deal with a low salary.