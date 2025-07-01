OPINION: Miami Heat Should Not Sign Damian Lillard In Free Agency
The NBA world was left stunned when the Milwaukee Bucks overhauled their roster on Tuesday morning. Just over 12 hours after the free agency moratorium period began, the Bucks signed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year deal while waiving nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard.
Lillard, 34, tore his Achilles during the playoffs in April. He was under contract through 2026 but the Bucks wanted to move off his salary to rebuild the roster. However, Lillard's remaining $103 million contract will be stretched.
Now that Lillard will be available to the remainder of NBA rosters through free agency, the Miami Heat are reportedly interested in adding the injured guard. However, the Heat should not be the team to sign the veteran.
Signing Lillard is a decision that could set the franchise back for years. Achilles injuries are no joke when it comes to the recovery period. Lillard will miss most if not all of next season. It is unknown how much money Lillard will command as a free agent for the first time in his career, but it still can't be cheap to acquire him. So why pay a veteran guard millions of dollars to ride the bench for a full season?
The Heat are one of the more fascinating teams in the NBA when it comes to determining whether the franchise is in the midst of a rebuild or contention. Young stars such as Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo led the team to a playoff appearance this season, even after trading All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Trading Butler signaled the end of an era for Miami basketball. Other than the team's interest in Kevin Durant before his trade to Houston, the Heat look to be built through their young talent. Lillard would disrupt the flow Pat Riley has set by prioritizing younger players such as Davion Mitchell and potentially Nikola Jovic this offseason with contract extensions.
There is no doubt Lillard has been a phenomenal player but this injury is one that could derail the final years of his storied career. Are the Heat ready to be the team to potentially suffer the consequences of handing him a massive contract?