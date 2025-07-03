Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Most Realistic Trade Scenarios Including Terry Rozier

Sean Jordan

Mar 31, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Terry Rozier has been a disappointment throughout his tenure with the Miami Heat. A midseason acquisition in 2024, Rozier was touted as the next starting point guard for the franchise. While he started off hot and helped lead the Heat to a playoff appearance the first season, his efficient shooting numbers quickly declined. He became a liability in the rotation.

Now, the Heat have the opportunity to trade the 31-year-old guard with his $26 million salary. ESPN's Shams Charania also reported Rozier has been cleared after a months-long gambling investigation. With that out of the way, let's explore two realistic trade scenarios that can happen this offseason involving Rozier.

UTAH JAZZ

Miami Heat receive: F John Collins

Utah Jazz receive: G Terry Rozier, 2027 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

This is a trade that would benefit both sides. The Heat would acquire one of the more under-appreciated forwards in basketball that could also run small-ball center. Unlike Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware, Collins is a strong three-point shooter. For the Jazz, Rozier immediately becomes one of their oldest players. After trading Collin Sexton last week, the Jazz need a guard that can score and possibly mentor the younger guards on the roster such as Keyonte George. Rozier can do just that.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Miami Heat receive: G/F Bogdan Bogdanovic, G Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers receive: G Terry Rozier, 2027 second-round pick

The Clippers could use another scoring guard off the bench behind James Harden and Norman Powell. Rozier fits that need. A return for Miami consisting of Bogdanovic and Dunn could end up being quite the haul. Bogdanovic shot an impressive 42 percent from three-point range throughout his 30 games with Los Angeles. He could be a solid replacement for Duncan Robinson, who joined the Detroit Pistons earlier this week. Dunn, originally viewed as a draft bust, has turned into a solid swiss army knife. He is not much of a scorer but his defense and playmaking would fit well opposite Tyler Herro.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

OPINION: Miami Heat Should Not Sign Damian Lillard In Free Agency

Miami Heat Reportedly Eyeing Timberwolves Two-Way Guard In Free Agency

Published
Sean Jordan
SEAN JORDAN