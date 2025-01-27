Former Jimmy Butler Team Could Shockingly Enter Heat Superstar Trade Sweepstakes
We’ve spent recent weeks imagining any trade involving Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler ending with him joining a Western Conference team.
Could one of Butler’s former organizations—and an Eastern Conference one, at that—unexpectedly enter the Butler trade sweepstakes?
Yes … but not in the way you’re likely thinking.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported Monday the Chicago Bulls are “absolutely involved” in trade conversations involving Butler. The Heat forward requested a trade Jan. 2 and could be dealt ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
There’s a catch, though. Although Butler played for the Bulls from 2011-17, Windhorst said a reunion isn’t on the table.
“Not that Jimmy Butler would end in Chicago,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective, “But [the Bulls] would get involved in the trade.”
If the Bulls do get involved, they’d do so as a third team to help make salaries work. Windhorst pitched the idea the Bulls could acquire Suns guard Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause and a $53.6 million cap hit next season.
Beal also owns a $57.1 million player option for the 2027 season, the final year of the five-year contract he signed in 2022.
Windhorst acknowledged he can’t see the Bulls doing that deal.
“Maybe it’s never gonna happen, but it’s been discussed,” Windhorst said.
Co-host Tim Bontemps didn’t hide his opinion.
“I hope they don’t because it’d be one of the dumbest trades ever,” Bontemps argued.
JAMES COMMENTS ON BUTLER SUSPENSION
LeBron James has entered the conversation and shared his input on the Butler- Heat feud.
Rather than use his words, James instead opted for emojis.
Heat big man and prolific social media troll artist Kevin Love mocked Butler’s impending return Sunday. Butler’s two-game suspension officially ended following Saturday’s road win over the Nets.
Love posted a video on Instagram featuring a conversation between Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci’s characters in Casino. The scene features Pesci cursing at De Niro about talking to people behind his back.
Clearly, the scene resonated with Love, who has repeatedly poked fun at Butler recently.
“How Jimmy’s pulling up on me after the suspension…” Love wrote.
James left nine laughing emojis as a comment.
It’s surprising to see James chime in, even if his thoughts are via emoji. Everything the 40-year-old James does is carefully calculated.
In other words, don’t be surprised if someone takes James’ innocent comment and uses that to suggest the Lakers will acquire Butler.
WHEN DID BUTLER-HEAT RELATIONSHIP CHANGE?
The relationship between Butler and the Heat has gradually collapsed for weeks, if not months.
Heat insider Ethan Skolnick thinks he knows exactly when things changed beyond repair.
“Something happened after Phoenix visited the [the Heat] on December 7,” Skolnick said on Saturday’s Five on the Floor. “Something happened.”
Butler recorded 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 121-111 Heat win that night.
Interestingly, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Dec. 11 that Butler had indicated he’d be open to joining the Suns. Charania initially linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets one day earlier.
The Butler trade rumors began in earnest when the sides failed to reach a contract extension. Heat president Pat Riley publicly criticized Butler’s durability during an end-of-season press conference last spring.
“The Heat maintain that they thought after a very strong training camp, Jimmy was going to play this season [and] play hard,” Skolnick added.
