Report: Heat Still Eying Playoffs Amid Jimmy Butler Trade, Suspension Drama
The Miami Heat aren’t ready to wave the white flag just yet.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Saturday the Heat (22-22) haven’t let their nonstop obstacles change their overall plans. Injuries, inconsistent veteran performances, and the nonstop Jimmy Butler drama have derailed the Heat all season.
“The Heat, to be clear, remain focused on competing for the playoffs … rather than straying into lottery land,” Fischer wrote.
Miami entered play Sunday in eighth place in the East. They’re only 1.5 games back of the Pacers and the fifth seed; the top six teams automatically make the playoffs.
Heat fans shouldn’t be surprised by Fischer’s report, though whether or not they approve is another conversation. The Heat have signaled all season, even when the Butler drama reached its lowest points (thus far), that they don’t intend on tanking or quitting.
No, the Heat likely aren’t an NBA Finals team. They may not even be capable of advancing past the Play-In Tournament, especially if they keep Butler past the Feb. 6 deadline and the two sides can’t temporarily mend the fence.
However, the Heat will go down fighting rather than playing out the string. Let us know in the comments if you agree with their plans or if you think they should begin focusing on next year—and the post-Butler era.
LEE DEFENDS BUTLER
Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, is publicly firing back and defending his client once again.
The Heat suspended Butler earlier this week after he missed a team flight. Former NBA champion Channing Frye claimed on the Road Trippin’ podcast that sources told him the Heat spent “a couple of hours” on the tarmac waiting on Butler.
“This time, Jimmy held up the whole plane because he didn’t want to communicate,” Frye said on the Road Trippin’ podcast.
Lee disputed Frye’s claims in an X (formerly Twitter) post Saturday morning.
“This is just stupid and not that it needs to be said but 1000 pct did not happen,” Lee wrote.
Lee also fired a shot at Heat legend Tim Hardaway Sr. The elder Hardaway publicly sided with Heat president Pat Riley in the Butler saga earlier this month.
“Who lifted the all of us agreed upon Tim Hardaway radio embargo and how did I miss that memo?” Lee asked.
Neither Frye nor Hardaway had responded as of publication.
Lee previously battled ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania last month. The veteran agent questioned Charania’s credibility and integrity after a report Butler preferred a trade.
Butler subsequently requested a trade Jan. 2.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.