Miami Heat Fans Mock Proposed Stephen Curry Trade
Miami Heat fans are used to trade talks, especially amid the seemingly never-ending Jimmy Butler saga.
Most of the recent trade rumors, understandably, have featured Butler. The six-time All-Star requested a trade Jan. 2 and has been suspended twice in the new year.
Now, a trade featuring Tyler Herro and Stephen Curry? That isn’t just unexpected. That’s a move Heat fans have zero interest in considering.
The Sporting News published a hypothetical deal between the Heat, Warriors, and Pistons on Sunday night, and it’s certainly an idea.
Miami Heat receive: Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors receive Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, Terry Rozier, and Miami’s 2029 and 2031 first-round picks
Detroit Pistons receive: Warriors big man Kevon Looney, Miami’s 2027 second-round pick (via San Antonio Spurs)
“Why do Sportswriters come up with the dumbest stuff?” Vast_Cellist3171 asked.
The sight of Curry drilling threes in a Heat uniform may intrigue some fans. However, most of the Heat subreddit ridiculed the proposed trade, specifically the thought of swapping Herro for a 36-year-old point guard.
“Herro is literally better than 2025 Curry alone,” Ice_Dragon3444 wrote. “I would argue if we do this it would be one of the worst trades in NBA history.”
Curry averages 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. The two-time MVP remains an effective shooter, averaging 44.3 percent overall and 40.3 from three-point range.
However, Herro averages 24 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He is in line to potentially make his first All-Star Game and a significant reason—if not the reason—why the Heat are still in the playoff hunt.
“Yes because the heat gonna trade away their whole future for an aging superstar whose been on and off all season with 4 years left, Max,” Grey_14-7-19 commented.
Added realdes1: “Why would the heat trade their upcoming superstar for an older and worse shooter?”
One poster accused artificial intelligence of suggesting that trade. Whether or not A.I. would know to include future draft picks is unclear.
Reddit user background_action92 shared a sentiment most Heat fans likely second.
“I dont really pay attention to these crap scenarios unless its us doing the fleecing lol,” they wrote.
JAMES COMMENTS ON BUTLER SUSPENSION
LeBron James has entered the conversation and shared his input on the Butler- Heat feud.
Rather than use his words, James instead opted for emojis.
Heat big man and prolific social media troll artist Kevin Love mocked Butler’s impending return Sunday. Butler’s two-game suspension officially ended following Saturday’s road win over the Nets.
Love posted a video on Instagram featuring a conversation between Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci’s characters in Casino. The scene features Pesci cursing at De Niro about talking to people behind his back.
Clearly, the scene resonated with Love, who has repeatedly poked fun at Butler recently.
“How Jimmy’s pulling up on me after the suspension…” Love wrote.
James left nine laughing emojis as a comment.
It’s surprising to see James chime in, even if his thoughts are via emoji. Everything the 40-year-old James does is carefully calculated.
In other words, don’t be surprised if someone takes James’ innocent comment and uses that to suggest the Lakers will acquire Butler.
WHEN DID BUTLER-HEAT RELATIONSHIP CHANGE?
The relationship between Butler and the Heat has gradually collapsed for weeks, if not months.
Heat insider Ethan Skolnick thinks he knows exactly when things changed beyond repair.
“Something happened after Phoenix visited the [the Heat] on December 7,” Skolnick said on Saturday’s Five on the Floor. “Something happened.”
Butler recorded 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 121-111 Heat win that night.
Interestingly, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Dec. 11 that Butler had indicated he’d be open to joining the Suns. Charania initially linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets one day earlier.
The Butler trade rumors began in earnest when the sides failed to reach a contract extension. Heat president Pat Riley publicly criticized Butler’s durability during an end-of-season press conference last spring.
“The Heat maintain that they thought after a very strong training camp, Jimmy was going to play this season [and] play hard,” Skolnick added.
