Former Heat Guard Not Shocked by Ex-Teammate Jimmy Butler’s Trade Drama
Former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo spent parts of three seasons playing with Jimmy Butler on the Miami Heat.
Is Oladipo surprised by the ongoing trade drama and public feud between Butler and Heat management?
“Obviously, Jimmy is just doing what Jimmy does,” Oladipo told CBS Sports.
“I don’t think this is any shocker to anyone who’s viewed his career and how he’s kind of done things and how he’s carried himself," Oladipo added.
Oladipo’s commentary is significant because he saw the Butler-Heat relationship firsthand. He’s not a retired player who last hit the court over a decade ago, nor is he an analyst who never played beyond junior high school.
Instead, Oladipo is a two-time All-Star who played on the most recent Heat team that reached the Finals. He knows Butler, he knows coach Erik Spoelstra, and he knows Heat Culture.
In fairness to Butler, Oladipo acknowledged “it takes two to tango” and called the situation unfortunate. Butler requested a trade Jan. 2, only months after he and the Heat failed to reach a contract extension.
Miami suspended Butler for two games earlier this week after he missed a team flight. They previously suspended him seven games for conduct detrimental to the team.
“It’s a business, and it’s a relationship,” Oladipo said, “and things aren’t gonna always be peaches and cream.
“It’s unfortunate and I hope, at the end of the day, they can figure something out,” Oladipo continued.
ROZIER DISCUSSES INCONSISTENT SEASON
Heat veteran guard Terry Rozier opened the season in familiar territory: the starting rotation.
However, Miami moved Rozier to the bench in late November, his first time regularly playing with the second unit since leaving the Celtics in 2019. Although he returned to the starting rotation earlier this month, Rozier has come off the bench in three of the Heat’s last four games.
Nothing is really changing. Rozier’s 11.8 points and 40.1 shooting percentage are easily his lowest since 2019. The same goes for his 18 bench appearances.
Why does Rozier think he’s struggling?
“I don’t have no reason for it because I feel like I’m complaining,” Rozier told HoopsHype.
“I do feel like this game is beautiful, and I think that whatever it is,” Rozier continued, “I struggle just so when things open back up, it’ll make the struggle way more beautiful, and I can appreciate it way more because I know things are gonna turn.”
HoopsHype asked Rozier if he feels he plays “more freely” coming off the bench.
“I don’t know,” he replied. “I don’t know. Maybe it’s who I’m out there with. So, we don’t know.”
RIVERS BACKS SPOELSTRA
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra finds himself in an unenviable place amid the Jimmy Butler trade drama.
Butler wants out, and the Heat have suspended him twice this month alone. The Heat are in freefall, losing six of their last 10 and dropping to 21-22.
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers feels for Spoelstra, who he knows is in a lose-lose situation.
“I feel terrible for Spo,” Rivers said Thursday. “I mean, there’s no winning for Spo in this. It’s just hard.
“He’s got to try to get his team focused,” Rivers added. “It’s our league at times, and it’s no fun to go through.”
Rivers’ Bucks routed the Heat 125-96 on Thursday night. A national audience watched the Heat allow 44 second-quarter points, spearheaded by Damian Lillard notching six points in 1.1 seconds.
“It’s not fun really for the players because their brother is the player, and so they don’t want to have to take sides,” Rivers explained.
“They don’t want to get involved,” Rivers continued. “And anything they say will be construed one way or the other.”
