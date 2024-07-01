Inside The Heat

Former Miami Heat Free Agent Guard Agrees To One-Year Contract With Milwaukee Bucks

Delon Wright is on the move once again as he joins his third team in two seasons and takes massive pay cut.

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Delon Wright (4) goes to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Heat guard Delon Wright has agreed to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The deal is worth $3,3 million according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It cannot be signed until July 6.

Wright, who has been on the move the last several years, played for the Washington Wizards before a contract buyout in February enabled him to sign with the Heat for the balance of the season.

His role diminished in Washington as the Wizards were looking to go with younger players. The move made Wright expendable.

Over the course of his career, the nine-year veteran averaged seven points in 20.7 minutes of action. His best season was with Washington in 2022-2023 when he averaged 7.4 points and shot 47.4 percent from the field.

Wright was originally drafted in the first round in 2015 by the Toronto Raptors. The 20th selection signed a rookie scale contract and has since earned in excess of $50 million according to spotrac.com, throughout his career with eight different franchises.

The financial aspects of the agreement represent a big pay cut for Wright, who made $8,195,122 during his last season with the Wizards. The season prior, he earned $7,804,878.

Wright's older brother Dorell Wright also played for the Heat and was part of their 2006 NBA championship team which featured Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning.

